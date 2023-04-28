WEF calls on leaders to make “good use” of mass data collection

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

One of the recent proposals to come out of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is to develop ways to harvest and monetize satellite data, biological data, and citizen-generated data.

Penned by MIT Media Lab research engineer Minoo Rathnasabapathy and Helen Burdett, who heads WEF’s Technology Strategy, and posted on the group’s website, the proposal calls for putting all this spuriously collected, in the first place, data – “to good use” now.

We’re talking points here, such as “sustainable development” (the supposed advocacy in mainstream media and informal global cabals such as WEF hardly ever goes into any useful detail, and beyond lip service – nothing other than what serves the “grand narrative”).

The idea, apparently, is to harness Earth satellite observation data – and services in a way that would help “sustainable development” in unforeseen ways, outside of “just” the scientific community.

At this point, the bigger the bogus theory, the more people believe it, which must be WEF’s hope. Otherwise, why speak about this as a good thing – a combination with geo-referenced data, and a way that anything good might come out of combining that to tackle social and economic issues?

Be that as it may, here we are again, and media perception seems to be the king: let’s all think, and more importantly, talk about April 22, “Earth Day,” the WEF post suggested earlier in the month.

These days, we are supposed to disregard the real danger of a global war and instead focus on how to best (ab)use all that Earth data apparently just “lying around.”

Well, that’s WEF’s argument, and we love our WEF musings, like this: let’s make use of allegedly over 100 terabytes of satellite imagery data harvested each day by the European Union Agency for the Space Program, for the purpose of combining it with geo-referenced data given access to by experts, and those who are not.

But why, WEF?

It’s about climate change, silly.

“In a world where climate change poses a global threat to Earth’s biodiversity, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) Climate Change 2023: Synthesis Report, released in late March 2023, echoes the theme for Earth Day 2023: ‘Invest in our Planet’.”

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.