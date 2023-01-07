YouTube’s “nefarious” censorship fueled Rumble growth

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

In an interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, CEO of the fast-growing video-sharing platform Rumble, Chris Pavlovski, said that censorship on YouTube has led to the growth of his platform.

Pavlovski recalled getting a call from then-ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes, inquiring about the features of the platform. Nunes created an account and started uploading content on the platform.

“Next thing you know, within a couple of months, he gets a couple of hundred thousand subscribers on his Rumble channel. Meanwhile, on YouTube and he’s been on there for four years…he only has 10,000,” Pavlovski said.

At the time, Rumble was just launching and few people knew about it, Pavlovski said, adding “this should not have happened.”

“You can call it whatever you want. Censorship, shadow-banning…the fact that an elected official could get significantly more subscribers on a platform that no one’s ever heard of in two months, and he can’t get more than 12,000 in four years on YouTube, that’s a problem,” Pavlovski said.

Carlson asked him if he thought Nunes was being censored on YouTube because of political affiliations.

“Something was happening, definitely, and it was happening right before the elections,” he said.

He added that Nunes’ success on the platform made his company understand that there was something “really nefarious going on when it comes to censorship. What is it that happened, how could that happen, and it presented an opportunity to us where we just had to be fair. We could run a good business just by being fair.”

Shortly after, conservative commentator Dan Bongino also joined and had similar success. He amassed more subscribers on Rumble than on YouTube in a few months.

