Brave Launches Official F-Droid Repository for Android Browser to Bypass Google Play

Brave has announced that its Android browser is now accessible through its own F-Droid repository, offering privacy-conscious users a new way to install and update the app without relying on Google Play.

This move provides an option for those eager to avoid Big Tech’s app stores and the tracking or restrictions that can accompany them.

The browser’s developers emphasized that the F-Droid version delivers the same experience as the Google Play release.

“These builds are identical to the ones available via Google Play,” Brave confirmed. By hosting its own repository, Brave ensures timely updates and guarantees that only versions fully supported by the company are distributed. This approach mirrors the model the company uses for its official Linux packages.

Brave explained its choice not to submit the browser to F-Droid’s central repository.

The decision stems from a desire to maintain control over how updates are delivered and to avoid the delays that can arise from external inclusion policies or release schedules. Brave noted, “Repositories like F-Droid, Debian, and Ubuntu that have their own inclusion policies and/or release cadence are free to distribute the Brave Browser under our Open Source license, but we do not at this time have the resources available to support them directly.”

For those without Google Play or looking to explore alternative installation methods, Brave encourages trying the F-Droid option. The app remains available on Google Play as well.

Although setting up the F-Droid version involves a few additional steps, Brave assures users that its official instructions are clear and accessible to anyone interested.