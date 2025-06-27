Chappaqua School District Strengthens Student Speech Protections After Lawsuit Over Off-Campus Rap Suspension

Under pressure from a First Amendment lawsuit, Chappaqua Central School District has implemented a sweeping new regulation that strengthens protections for student speech, leading to the dismissal of a high-profile legal case filed by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE).

The dispute began when a student, O.J., was suspended after his friend posted a rap song online that included lyrics deemed offensive by school officials.

The track, created off school grounds and outside of class time, featured the refrain “faggot, fart, balls” and incorporated another contributor’s verses containing graphic themes. Three complaints prompted school administrators to discipline O.J. under their existing “hate speech” policy.

The student’s father argued the school had overstepped its authority, invoking the US Supreme Court’s 2021 ruling in Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L., which established that schools cannot regulate student expression that occurs off campus and causes no disruption to school operations.

