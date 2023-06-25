Denver Airport Is Testing Facial Recognition

Denver International Airport has become the latest recipient of advanced biometric credential authentication terminals. Installed at the airport’s North Security Checkpoint, these devices leverage face biometrics to process travelers. This addition to Denver takes the number of airports with TSA’s devices to 16 nationwide.

The deployment of these biometric terminals stems from a $128 million contract awarded earlier this year to Idemia Identity & Security North America by the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA). The contract aims to spread the implementation of CAT2 ID document scanning and face biometrics scanners throughout airports in the United States.

However, the use of face biometrics is not without controversy.

Big Brother Is Watching You Wear your support with this Big Brother is Watching You T-shirt, Hoodie or Mug. Get yours

According to The Colorado Sun, CAT machines have been rejecting Colorado IDs, including driver’s licenses, which are manufactured by Thales. These rejections are not just an issue at Denver International Airport but have been reported in various other airports within Colorado and across the country.

The TSA, however, says travelers that having a valid boarding pass and driver’s license will still allow them to pass through security checkpoints.

The deployment of biometric authentication terminals, such as CAT2 devices, raises major privacy concerns because they involve the collection and processing of sensitive personal data.

Facial recognition technology, which is an integral component of these devices, essentially maps individuals’ facial features, creating a unique identifier similar to a fingerprint.

This data, if not handled with utmost security and discretion, could be susceptible to breaches and unauthorized access. That’s let alone the issues with using this type of invasive technology in the first place.

The potential for misuse or function creep, where data collected for one purpose is later used for another unintended or unauthorized purpose, is a growing concern.