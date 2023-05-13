DHS Is Looking For Help Building A Biometric Database Tool On Amazon’s Cloud

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is seeking information on the development of a cloud software tool that would help it manage biometric identity systems.

The procurement notice, obtained by Reclaim The Net here, seeks information on the requirements and development, as well as management tools, that would help its Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM) to best perform its biometrics work.

“The need for biometrics continues to grow among DHS Components – the purpose of this RFI is to gather information on requirements development and management tools available that can capture, develop, store, and assess requirements,” the request for information states, showing the growing push for governments to obtain more biometric data on citizens – despite privacy fears.

According to the RFI, the new tool will be focused “towards mitigating and resolving identified issues in the current usage of multiple uncoordinated tools for managing requirements.”

The DHS also wants a tool that will “provide a means to obtain organizational and stakeholder approval of requirements and associated artifacts.”

The tool should also work with Amazon’s cloud infrastructure and “support and reside on the Amazon Web Services without a bridge product” and be “customizable for flexibility in building reports and/or adding additional features.”