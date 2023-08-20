DOJ and FBI Are Subpoenaed For Big Tech Censorship Documents

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

The House Judiciary Committee has issued subpoenas of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI to furnish documents linked to an investigation into claims of collusion between the Biden administration and Big Tech firms. The claims suggest an unsettling alliance designed to orchestrate online censorship, infringing on American citizens’ First Amendment rights.

Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jim Jordan, disclosed this development in letters to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray. The committee seeks to probe into the alleged cooperation between the executive branch and tech firms to suppress free speech. The documents demanded through the subpoenas are expected to be submitted by September 18th.

In recent months, requests for internal communication amongst the DOJ, private businesses, and third-party groups have been made. The demand for cooperation dates back to April, with Jordan illustrating his dissatisfaction at the meager response received thus far.

Auto-Scrub Your Personal Data Off The Internet Keep safe from scams and snoopers with a team working to keep your private data out of public. Sponsored. Click here

According to Fox, the Chairman further explained that their existing probe, coupled with data surfacing from the ongoing trial of Missouri versus Biden, has revealed the extent of the administration’s encroachment on First Amendment principles. Jordan alleges that the federal government, colluding with Big Tech and other intermediaries, has restricted certain viewpoints across social and digital media platforms.

A citation from the federal Missouri v. Biden trial showcased that the government and tech giants are closely enmeshed, blurring distinctions between public and private actions. Evidence from the Committee contradicts FBI Assistant Special Agent Elvis Chan’s deposition, shedding more suspicion on the case.

However, the DOJ and FBI have refuted these allegations. Both organizations maintain they do not intervene in social media content on any platform, but function within legal boundaries to protect users’ interests. They insisted that they would continue to support the Committee productively, in line with their numerous past endeavors.

In earlier developments this year, Jordan also subpoenaed the CEOs of various social media giants, including Google, Amazon, and Facebook, over documents linking the government to Big Tech corporations in an alleged crackdown on free speech.

Recently, a federal judge presiding over the case, Missouri v. Biden, slapped a prohibition on key Biden administration entities, halting their direct interactions with social media companies. This move aimed to forestall a conceivable First Amendment breach.

Meanwhile, new evidence from Facebook internal company correspondence, court records, and varied documents, known as the “Facebook Files,” suggests direct and coercive pressure exercised by the Biden administration on social media companies. These files serve as a potential smoking gun, reaffirming the allegations of unconstitutional practices by the government.