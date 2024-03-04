Dr. Phil Reveals Facebook Censored His Video on Child Trafficking at the Border

In an interview on “The Breakfast Club,” well-known radio and TV show show host, psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw, usually known as Dr. Phil, called out Facebook and Instagram for their censorship practices.

He shared this during a conversation with the show’s host, Charlamagne tha God. Dr. Phil highlighted the significance of social media platforms in shaping public opinion, particularly among young Americans.

Dr. Phil’s encounter with censorship began after he posted a video clip from his visit to the US-Mexico border on Facebook and Instagram. The clip, which quickly garnered tens of thousands of views, featured Dr. Phil discussing child trafficking.

However, just 50 minutes after going live and experiencing rapid viral growth, the video was abruptly taken down.

Dr. Phill stated:

“I put a clip up of my trip to the border, just a small clip… I posted it up on Facebook and Instagram and it was the part of me talking to him about trafficking these children… It was up about 50 minutes and going viral super fast, I mean like tens of thousands of views in a matter of a few minutes, it was going straight vertical and then bang! It just stopped. It stopped and it got shut down. They just – the algorithm – they shut it down.”

Charlamagne, in response, shared a similar experience with The Breakfast Club content on YouTube. He pointed out that their politically charged videos often face restrictions due to the censorship algorithms embedded in various social media platforms.