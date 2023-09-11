Eventbrite Deletes James Lindsay’s “Save Our Kids” Event

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

An imminent “Save Our Kids” gathering in Calgary, helmed by cultural critic Dr. James Lindsay, has abruptly been removed by Eventbrite, the ticketing and event management company.

The rationale provided was direct and exacting, stating that the said event was tantamount to “Hateful, Dangerous or Violent Content and Events.”

The Drudge Alternative For Freedom Lovers Visit Liberty Pursuit, your go-to home for news and discussion with a strong slant towards freedom. Click here

Dr. Lindsay, displaying a mix of incredulity and humor, highlighted the seeming absurdity and irony of the situation, stating, “LOL the event is called “Save Our Kids,” and Eventbrite said it’s “Hateful, Dangerous, or Violent Content.” This contentious removal came to light as Eventbrite’s Trust and Safety team gave details for the censorship, in an emailed correspondence, that the event conflicts with their Community Guidelines and Terms of Service.

The “Save Our Kids” gathering purposed to enable Dr. Lindsay, author of “Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything about Race, Gender, and Identity―and Why This Harms Everybody,” to engage in a dialogue focused on gender ideology in schools and their impact on children.