Fox News Is Accused of Using AI To Reinforce Diversity and Inclusion Policies on Employees

Fox News is accused of utilizing an artificial intelligence system named Eskalera to keep tabs on its adherence to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies. The Daily Wire reported on this, dubbing it a “Woke AI” and said the technology scans content to ensure alignment with DEI values, signaling a shift in media supervision.

The technology: The AI is designed for scrutinizing and tracking content that is in sync with DEI principles. For Fox News, a network mostly noted for its conservative slant, this move manifests a robust dedication to integrating these values into its journalism.

The concerns: Matt Walsh, the commentator who shed light on this AI deployment, voiced apprehensions regarding its potential effects on journalistic objectivity and editorial independence. In his words, he “did not mince words” about the possible fallout of this tech solution on the network’s content decisions.

The values it enforces: In a screenshot from a Fox employee portal, it showed that the company encourages employees to donate to the Trevor Project, the Ali Forney Center, and the L.A. LGBT Center. Walsh also reported that Fox is encouraging employees to read what he calls “explicit” LGBTQ books like one that gives a sexually explicit description of a “glory hole.”

Bigger picture: The incorporation of the AI represents a seismic shift from conventional means of maintaining conformity within the media industry, and the expansion of the panopticon raises many privacy concerns.

The tool: Fox higher-ups have instructed staff to register for Eskalera, aimed at facilitating involvement in exercises that bolster comprehension of individuality and delve into multifaceted Diversity and Inclusion notions.

How it works: According to Matt Walsh, Eskalera aggregates data from an assortment of channels, encompassing email and payroll systems. It then formulates a “peer comfort index” and a “diversity index.” These indices are partly predicated on the frequency at which employees engage in the practice of “micro-affirmations.”