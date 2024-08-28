Clicky

Free Speech Stakes: BitChute Wagers $10K on No Shadow Bans

BitChute, a champion of free speech, has launched a pioneering initiative: a $10,000 no-shadow-banning guarantee, underscoring their commitment to not suppressing voices.

Unlike many mainstream platforms where censorship such as shadow banning is almost routine, BitChute asserts its dedication to ensuring that every piece of legal content receives the visibility it deserves.

BitChute’s policy is straightforward: the platform vows it will never shadow-ban its users. This stance is a response to the widespread content censorship seen elsewhere, where controversial or offensive ideas often face suppression.

The platform is so committed to its promise not to shadowban that if any users can find any evidence to suggest they shadowban users, they get a payout of $10,000. “We firmly believe that the only proper way to address controversial or offensive ideas is through open dialogue, not suppression and digital assassination,” states the platform.

This new guarantee is not merely a statement but a financially backed commitment, putting $10,000 on the line to show they mean business.

