Freedom of Speech Requires Freedom of Reach

X CEO Linda Yaccarino recently made headlines for talking out of both sides of her mouth. On the one hand she professes to be supporting free speech. On the other hand, she uses the tired, cliche, and sinister phrase of “freedom of speech but not freedom of reach,” one of the ways that has been used to justify censorship throughout history.

The policy is one where users, when posting narratives that are not in line with approved standards, are labeled, possibly demonetized for that content, and have their visibility reduced on the platform.