Freedom Powers Unite in Tech: PublicSquare Joins Rumble Cloud

Rumble, a growing key player in the video-sharing and cloud services sector, announced today that PublicSquare will be migrating its Marketplace segment to the Rumble Cloud platform. This strategic partnership of freedom-focused companies marks a step in enhancing the digital infrastructure for commerce and payment ecosystems that prioritize freedom.

PublicSquare is an American digital marketplace that aims to connect consumers with businesses that align with specific values, particularly those that champion freedom. Launched as a platform to support “freedom-loving businesses,” PublicSquare offers a network where users can shop from companies that share their values, with all verified businesses.

Chris Pavlovski, Chairman and CEO of Rumble, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “I am excited that PublicSquare has decided to join Rumble on its mission to break the shackles of Big Tech and migrate its burgeoning Marketplace segment to Rumble Cloud. I am confident that our solution will be a great fit, and we look forward to a fruitful future together.” Pavlovski emphasized that Rumble Cloud was developed to empower content creators and businesses with the necessary tools to thrive.

Echoing the positive sentiments, Michael Seifert, Chairman and CEO of PublicSquare, remarked, “I am pleased to share that we intend to migrate the PublicSquare Marketplace to the Rumble Cloud Platform.” He highlighted the importance of building an “uncancellable ecosystem” in the pursuit of a robust parallel economy. “By partnering with values-aligned businesses like Rumble, we are taking an important step to protect our Marketplace,” Seifert added, expressing optimism about the future growth and implications of this partnership.