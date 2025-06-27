Montgomery County Schools Settle Lawsuit Over Blocking on X

A legal dispute between Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and two outspoken residents has ended in a costly resolution for the district, as America First Legal (AFL) announced a six-figure settlement secured on behalf of journalist Matthew Foldi and author Bethany Mandel.

The case stemmed from MCPS’s decision to suppress dissenting voices online, specifically, Mandel’s, after she condemned the district’s removal of parental opt-outs from curriculum centered on “LGBT themes.”

A federal judge in Maryland ruled that MCPS's “Staff Pride” group may have infringed on Mandel’s constitutional rights when it blocked her from viewing and engaging with its content on X.

The court rebuked the group’s attempt to shield its actions with qualified immunity, writing that such a defense “flies in the face of binding precedent available to [them] at the time.”

