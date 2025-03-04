New Zealand’s Internet Shake-Up: Free Speech Fears Amid “Te Tiriti” Domain Rule Overhaul

New Zealand made quite a show of itself during the now seemingly utterly forgotten Covid, etc., crises, by trying to stay on the unfortunate “forefront” of all manner of restrictions, both in the physical and online space.

Even if the actual pandemic and associated measures and policies around that now seem to be “memory-holed” in many countries – the spirit of the era appears to live on.

Some even believe that setting a variety of precedents during the “global social experiment” is the true lasting legacy of 2020.

And now, New Zealand’s .nz domain operator, InternetNZ, is trying to review its own rules, i.e., the organization’s “constitution.”

It is a non-profit and, therefore perceived as not involved in politics of any sort. With the changes it wants to bring forth, InternetNZ’s ultimate goal here is seen as a chance to “support our goal to be a Te Tiriti-centric organization.”

The reference goes back to 1840, and the way the British Crown of the era, and the people of the land – Maoris – documented their relationship in what is known as “The Treaty of Waitang” (“Te Tiriti o Waitangi”).

There has been no indication that New Zealand’s government intends to change the country’s status by making it truly independent of the British Commonwealth – but the very important, considering public opinion, the realm of the internet, such as that operated by InternetNZ, seems to be making token moves to advance the illusion of full independence.

At the expense of free speech, though – say the critics.

InternetNZ’s statement relevant to changes regarding Te Tiriti claims that there would be no change when it comes to domain names, or with the authority gaining “any expanded powers over domain names.”

Not the way opponents of the move see its essence. In fact, they believe that InternetNZ is trying to position itself as “the judge and jury” about to commit a “takeover” in the business of what domains are and aren’t allowed online.

It’s not 2020 – but the notion of a Western democracy engaged in “systematic,” of all types of racism, seems to be alive and well in New Zealand.