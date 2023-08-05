Outkick is Locked Out of YouTube Over Tomi Lahren Vaccine Comments

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

In the controlled world of digital surveillance where free speech is at threat, YouTube is going an extra mile to play the censor. The platform’s digital watchmen have flagged sports media firm Outkick following a particular segment that deviated from the government-sanctioned narrative on COVID-19 and vaccines.

Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren was in conversation with host Clay Travis discussing various issues, including the pandemic. The details of the discussion are unclear as YouTube has shrouded the video under the garb of “misinformation.” Based on the ongoing scenario, it’s likely that their discussion based on vaccines called for this action.

Indignant, Lahren vocalized her dissatisfaction on Twitter, accusing YouTube of penalizing Outkick for raising questions on the benefit of the COVID vaccine. Lahren’s sharp castigation pointed at the absurdity of creating a vaccine in the name of public health, getting millions worldwide to inject it, but curbing the voices that question its efficacy.

However, this bout of censoring is not a standalone case blasting against Lahren or Outkick. Several prominent voices, including Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Daily Wire host Jordan Peterson, have also faced YouTube’s brunt for not echoing the state narrative on coronavirus.

This points towards a sinister reality where YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and their likes conform to the whims of the government, forfeiting free speech and individual freedoms.