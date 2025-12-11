Pro-Freedom Marketplace Becomes the Next Player in Donation Tech

PublicSquare, the technology company behind the fast-growing pro-freedom marketplace, is stepping into political fundraising with the launch of PSQ Impact, a direct challenge to WinRed’s dominance over Republican donations.

The new platform promises a lower-cost, more transparent alternative for campaigns, committees, and nonprofits that have grown uneasy with centralized control and the risks of politically motivated de-platforming.

PSQ Impact’s system will cut out intermediary processing layers through a model called allied fundraising, ensuring that contributions flow straight to the intended campaign rather than being handled by a central PAC.

The company says it will not solicit donor “tips” the way WinRed began doing in 2023. It will also feature analytics, crypto donation options, and US-based chat support for contributors.

According to PublicSquare CEO Michael Seifert, this venture is less about political maneuvering and more about building infrastructure capable of standing up to the same technical and financial challenges that have plagued other right-of-center organizations.

“We are a tech company that is entering the conservative political arena because we share the values and the principles of our party and of our movement. We are not politicos that decided to start a tech company,” Seifert said to Breitbart.

He described PSQ Impact as a secure, scalable platform built with enterprise-grade technology refined in the private sector.

Since its creation in 2021, PublicSquare has positioned itself as an answer to the corporate cultural conformity of large consumer brands. Its digital marketplace now lists over 75,000 participating businesses and counts more than 1.6 million members, based on the company’s latest figures.

The firm says its new political platform grows out of the same mission to give people and organizations freedom to operate outside systems vulnerable to ideological filtering.

For PublicSquare, the push into political tech is an extension of its broader argument for decentralized commerce and speech. “We are free market capitalists,” Seifert said.

“We believe in competition, and ultimately, at the end of the day, we believe in a posture of humility that says, ‘May the best product win.’”