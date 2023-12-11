Republicans Rally Behind Anti-Censorship Lawsuit Filed Against Biden Administration

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Top Republicans are now rallying behind a pivotal lawsuit spearheaded by Texas and two prominent conservative media entities, The Federalist and The Daily Wire.

This legal challenge, an unprecedented move in American history, targets the State Department for its purported role in a sweeping censorship operation.

At the heart of the lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas by the New Civil Liberties Alliance, is a fierce accusation: the US government, through one of its most significant operations, has been unduly suppressing free speech. The complaint, heavily referencing the Washington Examiner’s investigations, describes this as one of the most flagrant acts of censorship against the American press.

As reported by The Washington Examiner, key Republican figures in the House of Representatives have voiced strong support for this lawsuit. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) sees it as a crucial step forward, offering a chance for victims of the “Censorship Industrial Complex” to seek justice.

Jordan emphasizes the Committee’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding free speech and dismantling censorship.

Echoing Jordan’s sentiments, Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA), a member of the same committee, highlighted the lawsuit’s potential to expose the extensive reach of this censorship apparatus, which, according to him, has infiltrated various sectors including the State Department and FBI.

The lawsuit’s timing is pivotal, coinciding with heightened Republican scrutiny of the US government’s efforts to counter so-called “disinformation” and “misinformation.” This scrutiny stems from a perception among GOP members that these efforts disproportionately target conservative viewpoints. A notable case in point is Missouri v. Biden, set to be heard by the Supreme Court next year, following a lower court’s suggestion that the Biden administration might have overstepped First Amendment boundaries.