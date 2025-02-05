Rumble Unveils 2025 Creator Program

With the launch of its 2025 Creator Program, Rumble is doubling down on its commitment to independent content — offering streamers new ways to get paid, and further challenging the dominance of YouTube. At a time where Big Tech platforms shift policies as quickly as trending topics, Rumble has staked its claim as the alternative to the mainstream. Founded in 2013, the platform has grown into a formidable player by positioning itself as a free-speech haven, drawing creators frustrated with demonetization, content moderation crackdowns, and shifting algorithms elsewhere.

This latest initiative marks a significant shift in how creators can monetize their work, prioritizing audience engagement over traditional advertising revenue. Unlike YouTube, which often changes its policies in response to advertisers and regulatory pressure, Rumble is carving out a different path — one where creators are rewarded directly for their influence and reach.

Monetization on Rumble: A New Approach

Starting March 1, 2025, creators enrolled in Rumble’s latest program will earn money through a model that prioritizes engagement over ad revenue. The payout structure is based on three key metrics:

Minutes Watched – The more time users spend consuming a creator’s content, the greater their earnings. Rumble has allocated a pool of funds specifically for this, rewarding creators proportionally.

New Rumble Signups – If a new user joins the platform and selects a creator as the first channel they follow, that creator gets compensated.

New Premium Subscribers – When a viewer upgrades to a paid Rumble Premium membership through a creator’s content, the creator benefits, even if the subscription is gifted.

Unlike traditional ad-driven models that make revenue contingent on brand partnerships or algorithmic favors, Rumble’s system ties compensation directly to user engagement. Complementing its ad model, the creator model is designed to incentivize creators not just to bring in views, but to cultivate loyal audiences.

To qualify, participants must stream at least 30 hours within 30 days, with five of those hours being exclusive to Rumble Premium subscribers. Monetization opportunities will begin to get tracked for compensation starting on March 1, 2025.

Enrollment has already begun and is open to creators with at least 100 followers. They must also maintain an active Rumble Premium subscription throughout the program.

Payouts and Global Reach

Rumble will calculate earnings by April 30, 2025, with payments scheduled for May 31, 2025.

As for international accessibility, the program is launching in a limited selection of countries: United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, El Salvador, and Macedonia.

While Rumble’s international reach remains relatively small compared to YouTube’s global dominance, the platform’s steady expansion into new markets signals a growing appetite for alternatives to Big Tech’s content policies.

The Bigger Picture: Rumble vs. Big Tech

Rumble has long positioned itself as a champion of creator independence. Unlike YouTube, which frequently revises its monetization policies and enforces stricter content moderation rules — often to appease advertisers — Rumble takes a hands-off approach, allowing content to flourish with minimal intervention. This has made it a magnet for independent journalists, political commentators, and creators who feel sidelined by Silicon Valley’s shifting standards.