Rumble Dominates Debate Night as Alternative Media Streaming Surges

Rumble, the rising Big Tech alternative and cloud services platform, made waves as it swept through multiple records during this week’s presidential debate. On that Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump went head-to-head with Vice President Kamala Harris and it was a big night for alternatives to mainstream media.

Analytics provided by Streams Charts shows the significant surge in Rumble’s concurrent live viewers, a pioneering achievement for the platform. Additionally, the platform has set unprecedented records in terms of live concurrent creator streams and peak bandwidth usage.

Rumble’s Chairman and CEO, Chris Pavlovski, proclaimed, “People want their news and commentary delivered live and unfiltered, and most importantly, they want it uncensored. More and more people learn every day that Rumble is the place for information that hasn’t been sanitized by the government or Big Tech.” Pavlovski highlighted the critical global relevance of the election and lamented the lack of honesty in information dissemination from other platforms.

According to research data, Rumble’s platform enjoyed a remarkable surge of more than one million concurrent live viewers amid the heated debate. Alongside that, it exceeded the one-thousand mark in concurrent live streams.

LiveSearch.app analytics revealed that the Rumble platform hosted 31 of the top 100 live streams in the United States. Further breakdown showed that Rumble accounted for 11.8% of viewership by Network and an impressive 31% of streamers by Network.