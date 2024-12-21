Rumble Secures $775 Million Investment from Tether to Bolster Free Speech and Decentralization

Rumble, a rapidly growing video-sharing platform committed to free speech, has announced a landmark $775 million investment from Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer and a leader in digital assets.

This partnership aligns two influential players in their shared mission to advance decentralization and challenge the status quo of centralized systems.

The transaction is set to provide a significant boost to Rumble’s resources and operational capabilities. From the proceeds, $250 million will be allocated to strengthen the company’s financial foundation and accelerate its growth initiatives.

Chris Pavlovski, Rumble’s Chairman and CEO, will retain his controlling stake following the investment. Emphasizing the synergy between the cryptocurrency and free speech communities, Pavlovski remarked:

“I could not be more excited about this collaboration with Tether for a number of reasons. First, many people may not realize the incredibly strong connection between cryptocurrency and free speech communities, which is rooted in a passion for freedom, transparency, and decentralization. Second, the immediate commitment of adding $250 million in cash to our balance sheet not only confirms the level of support and commitment to a collaboration between our companies, it also fuels our growth initiatives. And, third, this transaction provides an immediate liquidity event for all of our stockholders who elect to participate in the self tender offer. I truly believe Tether is the perfect partner that can put a rocket pack on the back of Rumble as we prepare for our next phase of growth.”

Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, expressed equal enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Tether’s investment in Rumble reflects our shared values of decentralization, independence, transparency, and the fundamental right to free expression.

“In today’s world, legacy media has increasingly eroded trust, creating an opportunity for platforms like Rumble to offer a credible, uncensored alternative.”