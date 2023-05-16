Clicky

Subscribe

The Rundown

Chinese Censorship: Citizens Forbidden To Voice Opinions on Pakistan Protest Amid Political Unrest

Chinese Censorship: Citizens Forbidden To Voice Opinions on Pakistan Protest Amid Political Unrest

Paraguay: Tech And Media Partner on “Disinformation” Database

Paraguay: Tech And Media Partner on “Disinformation” Database

Zero Tolerance: State Elections Crackdown on Hate Speech on Social Media in Malaysia

Zero Tolerance: State Elections Crackdown on Hate Speech on Social Media in Malaysia

Florida Cracks Down On CBDCs: Governor Signs Bill To Limit US And Foreign Use

Florida Cracks Down On CBDCs: Governor Signs Bill To Limit US And Foreign Use

Russia Fines Google For Not Deleting Content About Same-Sex Relationships

Russia Fines Google For Not Deleting Content About Same-Sex Relationships

Elon Musk Battles Court Over Twitter: Will He Be Allowed to SPEAK Freely about Tesla?

Elon Musk Battles Court Over Twitter: Will He Be Allowed to SPEAK Freely about Tesla?

Chinese Censorship: Citizens Forbidden To Voice Opinions on Pakistan Protest Amid Political Unrest

Share

China has remained silent on the recent political turmoil in Pakistan, with limited coverage on state media and censorship of related hashtags on Weibo. Chinese workers in Pakistan were also targeted in an attack that was ultimately foiled by local police. Meanwhile, China’s Ministry of Public Security deleted a Weibo post featuring a video mocking Indian cinema and music, which drew criticism on social media. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and China’s Director of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi recently met in Vienna to discuss ways to improve US-China relations and address issues in the Asia-Pacific region.

Defend free speech and individual liberty online.

Push back against big tech and media gatekeepers…

Read It
Chinese Censorship: Citizens Forbidden To Voice Opinions on Pakistan Protest Amid Political Unrest

Chinese Censorship: Citizens Forbidden To Voice Opinions on Pakistan Protest Amid Political Unrest

Paraguay: Tech And Media Partner on “Disinformation” Database

Paraguay: Tech And Media Partner on “Disinformation” Database

Zero Tolerance: State Elections Crackdown on Hate Speech on Social Media in Malaysia

Zero Tolerance: State Elections Crackdown on Hate Speech on Social Media in Malaysia

Florida Cracks Down On CBDCs: Governor Signs Bill To Limit US And Foreign Use

Florida Cracks Down On CBDCs: Governor Signs Bill To Limit US And Foreign Use

Russia Fines Google For Not Deleting Content About Same-Sex Relationships

Russia Fines Google For Not Deleting Content About Same-Sex Relationships

Elon Musk Battles Court Over Twitter: Will He Be Allowed to SPEAK Freely about Tesla?

Elon Musk Battles Court Over Twitter: Will He Be Allowed to SPEAK Freely about Tesla?

Member exclusives

More From Reclaim The Net

Generated by Feedzy

What’s your email address?

No thanks

Share