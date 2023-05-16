Chinese Censorship: Citizens Forbidden To Voice Opinions on Pakistan Protest Amid Political Unrest

China has remained silent on the recent political turmoil in Pakistan, with limited coverage on state media and censorship of related hashtags on Weibo. Chinese workers in Pakistan were also targeted in an attack that was ultimately foiled by local police. Meanwhile, China’s Ministry of Public Security deleted a Weibo post featuring a video mocking Indian cinema and music, which drew criticism on social media. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and China’s Director of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi recently met in Vienna to discuss ways to improve US-China relations and address issues in the Asia-Pacific region.

Defend free speech and individual liberty online. Push back against big tech and media gatekeepers… Email Subscribe