Kenya To Expand Biometric Vaccine Tracking For Newborns

A controversial clinical trial of a new digital biometric management system that will manage vaccination history and scheduling for newborns is being extended to two more facilities in Kwale. The trial will manage the vaccination schedules using biometrics, such as fingerprint identification for newborn children and voice recognition for caregivers. The system, which would put newborns into a biometric database from birth, was developed in partnership with the NEC Corporation and Nagasaki University in Japan. The trial is pushed as a way to improve health systems in the country and contribute to the government’s agenda of Universal Healthcare Coverage.

