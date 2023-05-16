Paraguay: Tech And Media Partner on “Disinformation” Database

Paraguayan independent media have joined forces to combat the spread of what they say is “mis- and disinformation” during the country’s presidential elections. El Surtidor’s fact-checking department “La Precisa” trained and provided resources to five native digital media outlets, who conducted their own fact-checking. The goal is to expand the alliance to other events in the future and produce a report on the trends of disinformation in Paraguay. The group also shared explainers and guidance on what they say is debunking common types of electoral disinformation, while a separate initiative offered a different journalistic perspective on the elections.

