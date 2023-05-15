Clicky

Subscribe

The Rundown

Zero Tolerance: State Elections Crackdown on Hate Speech on Social Media in Malaysia

Zero Tolerance: State Elections Crackdown on Hate Speech on Social Media in Malaysia

Florida Cracks Down On CBDCs: Governor Signs Bill To Limit US And Foreign Use

Florida Cracks Down On CBDCs: Governor Signs Bill To Limit US And Foreign Use

Russia Fines Google For Not Deleting Content About Same-Sex Relationships

Russia Fines Google For Not Deleting Content About Same-Sex Relationships

Elon Musk Battles Court Over Twitter: Will He Be Allowed to SPEAK Freely about Tesla?

Elon Musk Battles Court Over Twitter: Will He Be Allowed to SPEAK Freely about Tesla?

Tell Canada What You Think Of A Digital Dollar

Tell Canada What You Think Of A Digital Dollar

YouTube Quietly Tests Ways To Prevent Ad Blocking

YouTube Quietly Tests Ways To Prevent Ad Blocking

Zero Tolerance: State Elections Crackdown on Hate Speech on Social Media in Malaysia

Share

The Malaysian authorities will monitor social media closely for “hate speech” and “fake news” following the announcement of elections in six states, according to Communications and Digital Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching. A special task force was set up to tackle the issue in December. The Selangor state assembly will dissolve on 26 June, with elections scheduled to take place within 60 days, by 26 August. Teo said she would work with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and the police, and warned the public to verify news through groups such as “Sebenarnya.my” and “MyCheck Malaysia.my.”

 

Defend free speech and individual liberty online.

Push back against big tech and media gatekeepers…

Read It
Zero Tolerance: State Elections Crackdown on Hate Speech on Social Media in Malaysia

Zero Tolerance: State Elections Crackdown on Hate Speech on Social Media in Malaysia

Florida Cracks Down On CBDCs: Governor Signs Bill To Limit US And Foreign Use

Florida Cracks Down On CBDCs: Governor Signs Bill To Limit US And Foreign Use

Russia Fines Google For Not Deleting Content About Same-Sex Relationships

Russia Fines Google For Not Deleting Content About Same-Sex Relationships

Elon Musk Battles Court Over Twitter: Will He Be Allowed to SPEAK Freely about Tesla?

Elon Musk Battles Court Over Twitter: Will He Be Allowed to SPEAK Freely about Tesla?

Tell Canada What You Think Of A Digital Dollar

Tell Canada What You Think Of A Digital Dollar

YouTube Quietly Tests Ways To Prevent Ad Blocking

YouTube Quietly Tests Ways To Prevent Ad Blocking

Member exclusives

More From Reclaim The Net

Generated by Feedzy

What’s your email address?

No thanks

Share