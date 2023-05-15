Zero Tolerance: State Elections Crackdown on Hate Speech on Social Media in Malaysia

The Malaysian authorities will monitor social media closely for “hate speech” and “fake news” following the announcement of elections in six states, according to Communications and Digital Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching. A special task force was set up to tackle the issue in December. The Selangor state assembly will dissolve on 26 June, with elections scheduled to take place within 60 days, by 26 August. Teo said she would work with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and the police, and warned the public to verify news through groups such as “Sebenarnya.my” and “MyCheck Malaysia.my.”

