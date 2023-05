Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that restricts the use of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) within Florida’s Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) and bans foreign government-issued CBDCs. The governor’s actions were spurred by the Biden administration’s studies of the financial technology. The new law also calls on other states to institute similar prohibitions.

