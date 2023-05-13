Clicky

Russia Fines Google For Not Deleting Content About Same-Sex Relationships

Russian authorities have once again fined Google for refusing to remove content. This time, the tech giant was fined for refusing to remove content promoting homosexuality and so-called misinformation about the invasion of Ukraine. On Thursday, Google’s parent company Alphabet was fined 3 million rubles (approx. $39,000). In December 2021, the company was fined 7.2 billion rubles. The court that penalized Google cited several videos on YouTube about the lives of LGBT individuals in St Petersburg posted by a blogger who was labeled a “foreign agent” by authorities. The court also noted that Google refused to remove content discrediting Russia’s armed forces over the invasion of Ukraine.

