Elon Musk Battles Court Over Twitter: Will He Be Allowed to SPEAK Freely about Tesla?

Elon Musk is seeking to overturn his Twitter supervision requirement, in which a Tesla lawyer must pre-approve his social media posts. Musk’s legal team claimed that the deal he agreed with US regulators violate his constitutional rights and has submitted a request for the 2018 agreement to be thrown out or amended. The Tesla CEO’s tweets have become a legal issue for several years since he tweeted that he had secured funding to take Tesla private. The SEC sued Musk and Tesla over claims of misleading shareholders. Musk and Tesla settled for $20 million each, and the Twitter Sitter requirement was introduced.

Defend free speech and individual liberty online. Push back against big tech and media gatekeepers… Email Subscribe