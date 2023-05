Elon Musk, Twitter CEO, clarified that there’s no deal signed with Tucker Carlson for a new show on the platform. Musk emphasized that everyone on Twitter, including Carlson, is subject to the same rules and rewards, like subscriptions and ad revenue share. This is noteworthy as Carlson is allegedly still under contract with Fox News, preventing him from signing a deal until January 2025 due to a non-compete clause.