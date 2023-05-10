Clicky

Subscribe

The Rundown

Watch: NBC And Brian Stelter Alarmed That Nobody Can “Police” Tucker Carlson’s Speech On Twitter

Watch: NBC And Brian Stelter Alarmed That Nobody Can “Police” Tucker Carlson’s Speech On Twitter

Elon Musk Releases Statement On Tucker Carlson’s New Twitter Show – “We Have Not Signed A Deal”

Elon Musk Releases Statement On Tucker Carlson’s New Twitter Show – “We Have Not Signed A Deal”

Rep. Tom Emmer Says Democrats Won’t Speak Out Against CBDCs Because The Biden Admin Supports Them

Rep. Tom Emmer Says Democrats Won’t Speak Out Against CBDCs Because The Biden Admin Supports Them

Anheuser-Busch CEO Blames Bud Light Boycott On Social Media “Misinformation”

Anheuser-Busch CEO Blames Bud Light Boycott On Social Media “Misinformation”

Twitch Bans PewDiePie

Twitch Bans PewDiePie

New York Photo Journalist Arrested at Neely Protest

New York Photo Journalist Arrested at Neely Protest

Watch: NBC And Brian Stelter Alarmed That Nobody Can “Police” Tucker Carlson’s Speech On Twitter

Share

NBC News correspondent Tom Costello and Vanity Fair special correspondent Brian Stelter responded to Tucker Carlson’s announcement that his new show will be on Twitter by expressing concern about the popular former Fox News host being allowed to speak freely without a censor controlling what he says.

“Will anybody be able to police what Carlson says?” Costello said. “Or is this the point? It’s just a free-for-all?”

Stelter responded: “I think this is the point. It is a free-for-all. It’s what Elon Musk wants to provide.”

Watch:

Read It

Defend free speech and individual liberty online. 

Push back against big tech and media gatekeepers.

Watch: NBC And Brian Stelter Alarmed That Nobody Can “Police” Tucker Carlson’s Speech On Twitter

Watch: NBC And Brian Stelter Alarmed That Nobody Can “Police” Tucker Carlson’s Speech On Twitter

Elon Musk Releases Statement On Tucker Carlson’s New Twitter Show – “We Have Not Signed A Deal”

Elon Musk Releases Statement On Tucker Carlson’s New Twitter Show – “We Have Not Signed A Deal”

Rep. Tom Emmer Says Democrats Won’t Speak Out Against CBDCs Because The Biden Admin Supports Them

Rep. Tom Emmer Says Democrats Won’t Speak Out Against CBDCs Because The Biden Admin Supports Them

Anheuser-Busch CEO Blames Bud Light Boycott On Social Media “Misinformation”

Anheuser-Busch CEO Blames Bud Light Boycott On Social Media “Misinformation”

Twitch Bans PewDiePie

Twitch Bans PewDiePie

New York Photo Journalist Arrested at Neely Protest

New York Photo Journalist Arrested at Neely Protest

Member exclusives

More From Reclaim The Net

What’s your email address?

No thanks

Share