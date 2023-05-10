Watch: NBC And Brian Stelter Alarmed That Nobody Can “Police” Tucker Carlson’s Speech On Twitter

NBC News correspondent Tom Costello and Vanity Fair special correspondent Brian Stelter responded to Tucker Carlson’s announcement that his new show will be on Twitter by expressing concern about the popular former Fox News host being allowed to speak freely without a censor controlling what he says.

“Will anybody be able to police what Carlson says?” Costello said. “Or is this the point? It’s just a free-for-all?”

Stelter responded: “I think this is the point. It is a free-for-all. It’s what Elon Musk wants to provide.”

Watch: