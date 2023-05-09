Tucker Carlson Announces His New Show Will Be on Twitter

Tucker Carlson, the former host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News, has today announced that he’s bringing his new show to the Twitter social media platform following his departure from the television network.

The move appears to be a strategic step by Carlson to maintain his public presence and continue promoting his views on free speech, following his highly publicized exit from Fox News.

“Starting soon, we’ll be bringing a new version of the show we’ve been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter,” Tucker said in a video posted direct to Twitter.

“We’ll bring some other things too, which we’ll tell you about, but for now, we’re just grateful to be here. Free speech is the main right that you have. Without it, you have no others. See you soon,” he added.

Carlson used his announcement to criticize the media, offering an explanation of why he was going direct on Twitter. Carlson said that while news outlets often tell the truth, they don’t give the full picture.

“If I tell you that a man has been unjustly arrested for armed robbery, that is not strictly speaking a lie. He may have been framed at this point, there’s been no trial, so no one can really say,” Carlson said. “But if I don’t mention the fact that the same man has been arrested for the same crime six times before, am I really informing you?”

Carlson also praised Twitter for a lack of bias.

“Twitter has long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops. Twitter is not a partisan site,” Carlson said.

“Everybody’s allowed here, and we think that’s a good thing, and yet, for the most part, the news that you see analyzed on Twitter comes from media organizations that are themselves thinly disguised propaganda outlets.”

Before joining Twitter, Tucker Carlson enjoyed a successful career in television as a conservative commentator and host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” one of the highest-rated shows on Fox News. Known for his provocative style and hard-hitting interviews, Carlson frequently pushed the boundaries of political discourse, often courting controversy.

His tenure at Fox News came to an abrupt end after the network decided to terminate his employment. The decision has been widely debated, with many of Carlson’s supporters criticizing Fox News for the decision.

Despite previously criticizing social media platforms such as Twitter for censorship and alleged bias against conservative voices, Carlson has been a fan of Elon Musk’s support of free speech since the billionaire took over Twitter last year. Carlson recently interviewed Musk for one of the final episodes on his Fox News show.