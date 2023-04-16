Elon Musk says government agencies had mind-blowing levels of access to Twitter and user’s DMs

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

In an upcoming interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Twitter CEO Elon Musk revealed that government agencies had a high level of access to the Twitter platform and its users.

Fox News has revealed that its primetime host, Tucker Carlson, will engage in a comprehensive conversation with tech titan Elon Musk on his popular show. The two-part interview, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, promises to delve into several critical topics that have recently garnered attention.

In a pre-release clip of the interview, Elon Musk said, “The degree to which various government agencies effectively had full access to everything that was going on Twitter blew my mind.”

When pressed by Carlson about whether the government agencies also had access to direct messages between users, Musk responded, “Yes.”

Elon Musk has previously exposed a series of confidential documents, now known as the “Twitter Files,” revealing a close collaboration between Twitter and the US government to censor content on the social media platform.

Musk, who acquired a controlling stake in Twitter last year, took to the platform to share the revelations, sparking a global conversation about the extent of censorship and the role of social media in controlling narratives.

The Twitter Files consist of a series of internal communications and documents which indicate that the US government has been exerting influence on Twitter to suppress certain information and promote specific narratives.

The files unveil a secret partnership between Twitter executives and government officials, involving content manipulation and the suppression of dissenting voices.

The exposed documents have prompted widespread outrage from the public, who are now questioning the integrity of social media platforms and the implications of government interference on freedom of speech.

During this exclusive interview with Tucker Carlson, Musk will also address the contentious issue of artificial intelligence and its potential to transform the world as we know it. The announcement from Fox News also confirmed that the Twitter CEO will provide an insider’s perspective on the social media giant, as well as discuss the radical modifications he has been implementing.

