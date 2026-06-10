How a Bad AI Camera Hit Put the Wrong Man in a San Diego Jail Cell

Hugo Parra lost nearly a month of his life to a license plate camera that read the situation wrong. He sat in a San Diego jail cell through Thanksgiving, charged with an armed carjacking that happened five miles from where he actually was. A Flock automated license plate reader had pointed police toward his friend’s red Alfa Romeo and they decided that was enough.

Flock is the private company whose cameras now line San Diego streets, photographing every passing plate and feeding the data to law enforcement.

The pitch from city officials has long been that this kind of mass surveillance pays for itself by producing hard proof of guilt or innocence.

The afternoon before Thanksgiving last year, on November 26, 2025, San Diego Police responded to an attempted carjacking in the 2800 block of E Street in Golden Hill.

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They tried to stop a red Alfa Romeo on Broadway about ten minutes later. The driver fled at speeds reaching 100 miles per hour and officers lost the car near Little Italy without ever reading its plate. They were left with a description of a red Italian sports car with tinted windows and not much else.

Then a Flock reader five miles away in Old Town photographed a red Alfa Romeo on the 2200 block of Moore Street. Detective Gary Gonzales, one of the officers who had been chasing the carjacker, got the image and, according to his report, “recognized the vehicle in the image as the vehicle [we] were pursuing due to the red paint and black tinted windows.”

There was a problem with the timing that should have ended the case right there.

The Old Town photo was taken 23 seconds after officers in Golden Hill tried to stop the fleeing suspect. No car covers five miles of city streets in 23 seconds.

“This Flock hit was obviously the wrong car, as it could not have been in both places simultaneously,” said attorney Alex Coolman to the Times of San Diego, who represents Parra and the driver, 23-year-old Ariel Beltran.

Police arrested Parra, Beltran, and a third man, Christian Lopez, anyway, pulling them out of a cigar lounge they had walked into after parking the car.

The signs that they had the wrong men kept stacking up while the arrest went forward.

An officer described one of the men as wearing a white hoodie, while the victim had described the carjacker in a gray one. A search of the car turned up no weapons, though the crime involved a man brandishing a handgun. The route Parra and Beltran had taken to Old Town passed several other Flock cameras that could have confirmed where they came from, and the location data on their phones could have done the same. None of it stopped anything.

What police did instead was drive the carjacking victim to Old Town for a curbside identification and the victim picked Parra. “I know, because the jacket and the beard. The skin color,” reads the police report.

An identification built on a beard and a jacket that didn’t match became the spine of the case.

During his interview, Parra told officers where he had been. “My friend picked me up from my apartment in his red Alfa Romeo, then drove straight to the Cigar Shop right there,” Parra said. “Nothing else happened. I am on probation, and I have a fourth waiver.”

That account moved no one. Parra went to Central Jail and stayed nearly a month, missing Thanksgiving and other family events, until the assault with a firearm and evasion charges were dropped.

Beltran bailed out the next day and spent it trying to get someone to listen, calling and emailing the detective and even showing up at the Central Division station to clear his name. “It seemed like he was there, but just didn’t care to talk to me,” Beltran said. “The only time he answered was when the case was dismissed, stating I was able to go pick up my phone.”

The arrest landed while San Diego keeps expanding the very system that failed here.

The city signed a $7 million contract with Flock Systems and Ubicquia in November 2023 to put up streetlight cameras and plate readers, plus another $2 million a year to run them.

In December 2025, weeks after Parra’s arrest, the police department moved to grow the program, signing on to pilot a Flock platform called Flock Nova.

According to a contract obtained by the Times, the platform lets the cameras capture audio and video and pull data from connected devices. The department told Axios it did not plan to use the new platform.

Other cities have walked away from Flock, declining to renew contracts that shared data with federal agencies. San Diego presses ahead.

The argument for all of it is that more cameras mean more truth, that surveillance clears the innocent as readily as it catches the guilty. Parra’s month behind bars is the counterargument.

The same system that was supposed to prove where he was instead placed him somewhere he never went. Officers trusted the hit over the 23-second impossibility, the missing weapon, the wrong-colored hoodie, and the three men telling them plainly they had come from downtown.

The failure shows how easily a documented machine output overrides every human signal around it. Coolman framed the broader problem in an interview. “Mass surveillance without any sense of skepticism, or common sense, is a recipe for disaster,” he said. “Law enforcement will come up with false positives all the time, the broader the surveillance net is cast.”

Parra and Beltran filed tort claims in April, arguing that San Diego Police misread its own surveillance system and ignored exculpatory evidence in a rush to judgment. The two are seeking $1.5 million apiece. The city has denied the claims, which means Coolman will soon file a lawsuit for civil rights violations and negligence.

San Diego Police and the city attorney’s office declined to comment on pending litigation.