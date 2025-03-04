Clicky

Reclaim The Net Logo
Subscribe
Sign In

Defend free speech and individual liberty online. 

Push back against Big Tech and media gatekeepers.

TAKE IT DOWN Act: A Trojan Horse for Online Censorship?

The bill's broad wording could erode free speech and endanger encrypted platforms.

A laptop on a reflective surface displaying a vibrant digital tunnel of blue and white light streaks, with a blurred cityscape in the background.

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

The TAKE IT DOWN (“Tools to Address Known Exploitation by Immobilizing Technological Deepfakes on Websites and Networks” – Senate Bill 146/SB 146) Act is one of those legislative pushes that, on the face of it, make perfect sense – but upon further inspection reveal troubling potential for facilitating government overreach, and, yet another roundabout attack on encryption.

The “face” of TAKE IT DOWN is to make sure online content known as non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII), including real, and that generated by AI tech, gets removed quickly.

The “further inspection,” however – as reputable digital rights campaigners previously pointed out – shows that the way it is drafted, the act “mandates a notice-and-takedown system that threatens free expression, user privacy, and due process.”

It is considered to be a way to “supplement” the DMCA.

But the bill has received a boost from First Lady Melania Trump, who, in her first public address since returning to the White House, spoke during a Capitol Hill event to say that she hoped her endorsement would help the proposal pass.

Melania Trump’s message, which reportedly received approval from “surprise guest” – House Speaker Mike Johnson, by means of his “enthusiastic nods” – is that making the bill into law is needed in order to stop “mean-spirited and hurtful online behavior.”

The first lady focused on the damage the online content of the kind the legislative proposal does to young people.

But beyond yet another take on the “think of the children” narrative lie deeper issues with the bill itself, and how it does or does not, work with declarative, and enshrined in previous law, US values concerning free speech.

Those with a notable track record of actively campaigning for those values suggest – not well.

In February, the Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT) was among those warning that the TAKE IT DOWN Act, while addressing what it said were profoundly harmful acts (of publishing NDII) – also needed to be amended so that it rules out the possibility of being used as a way to usher in even more online censorship.

The way the bill is worded provides not only for dealing with NDII incidents – but also, “poses an unacceptable risk of censoring legal and constitutionally protected user speech that is not NDII and creates an existential threat to encrypted platforms,” CDT stated.

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Reclaim The Net Logo

Defend free speech and individual liberty online. 

Push back against Big Tech and media gatekeepers.

Read more

USAID logo overlaid on an illustration of rows of laptops with colorful screens.

USAID’s Media Empire

The halt in USAID funding forces a reckoning on whether so-called “independent” journalism should ever rely on Washington’s wallet.

SUPPORTERS:

Share this post

Reclaim The Net Logo

Join the pushback against online censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance.

Maybe later >

Already a member? Login.