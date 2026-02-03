Sign In
SUBSCRIBE
OPINION

The Gospel of the Anxious Generation

The myth of “social media addiction” has become a convenient moral shield for expanding digital ID systems, turning concern for kids’ safety into consent for mass surveillance.

Bright yellow smiley-face balls piled densely, with one larger, centered ball prominently smiling.
Share
Red shield logo with three stylized black and white arrows curving outward, next to the text 'RECLAIM THE NET' with 'RECLAIM' in grey and 'THE NET' in red

This Post is for Paid Supporters

Reclaim your digital freedom. Get the latest on censorship and surveillance, and learn how to fight back.

SUBSCRIBE

Already a supporter? Sign In.

(If you’re already logged in but still seeing this, refresh this page to show the post.)

Read More

Bright yellow smiley-face balls piled densely, with one larger, centered ball prominently smiling.

The Gospel of the Anxious Generation

The myth of “social media addiction” has become a convenient moral shield for expanding digital ID systems, turning concern for kids’ safety into consent for mass surveillance.

Share this post