Tim Pool Joins Rumble, Bringing Exclusive Content to Rumble Premium

Rumble, the video-sharing and cloud services company, has announced that well-known commentator and content creator Tim Pool is launching his programming on the platform, with a significant portion becoming exclusive to Rumble Premium. Viewers can now access his content on Rumble as of February 11, 2025.

Chris Pavlovski, Rumble’s Chief Executive Officer, expressed enthusiasm about the addition, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Tim Pool to Rumble and look forward to his blunt and insightful commentary and conversations with interesting guests on topics people care about.” He highlighted Rumble as the new destination for high-profile content creators with engaged audiences, emphasizing that Pool’s presence strengthens the platform’s appeal.

Pool himself shared his excitement about the move, calling Rumble “the home of honest and real conversations.” He added, “Working together we will expand our exclusive programs to sports, gaming, and feature-length documentaries as we make history as the premiere location for authentic voices and content.”

His programming lineup on Rumble includes various productions from Timcast.com, which will be available exclusively to Rumble Premium subscribers or existing Timcast members. Additionally, his show Timcast IRL will be streamed on the platform five days a week, while The Culture War will be uploaded once per week.

Tim Pool has built a reputation as one of the most influential political commentators, rising from grassroots journalism to becoming a major voice in independent media. Initially gaining prominence through on-the-ground reporting during events like the Occupy Wall Street protests, Pool quickly became known for his coverage of political and social issues.

Over the years, Pool expanded his reach through Timcast IRL, a live show that blends news analysis, cultural commentary, and in-depth discussions. The show has become a cornerstone of his media empire, attracting a wide array of guests from different political and ideological backgrounds. Each episode features a new guest, ranging from politicians and journalists to cultural critics and industry insiders, fostering conversations that often challenge mainstream narratives.