UK Regulator Targets World Cup Social Media Speech

Britain’s speech regulator has told social media companies to set numerical targets for how much content they take down during the World Cup and to treat the ability to post without a name as a risk they need to manage.

Ofcom laid this out on June 8 in an open letter to every online service covered by the Online Safety Act, sent three days before the FIFA World Cup 2026 begins on June 11. The regulator describes the tournament, which runs to July 19, as a stretch of “heightened risk” and wants platforms ready to remove illegal hate, harassment, threats and abuse directed at players, officials and pundits.

Tucked into the regulator’s list of expected steps is the instruction that companies should “Set performance targets for the removal of illegal material.”

That turns moderation into a quota system, where a platform measures itself by how much it deletes rather than how carefully it judges what should stay up.

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A removal target rewards taking content down and creates no matching pressure to leave lawful speech alone.

The letter also spells out what Ofcom considers dangerous and the answer reaches well past abuse itself.

Alongside livestreaming, reposting and recommendation feeds, the regulator flags “Services where users can post or send content anonymously, including without an account.”

Speaking without attaching your legal identity now sits on an official register of risks to be reduced. The same document lists engagement-based business models as another hazard, which tells you how broadly the regulator is willing to define the problem.

Behind the requests sits the threat of enforcement. Ofcom says it is running a live compliance program into how platforms handle illegal hate content, that it will scrutinize evidence of companies falling short during the tournament, and that it stands ready to act against any that do.

Oliver Griffiths, Ofcom’s Online Safety Group Director, put the pressure plainly. “Tech firms now have a legal duty to deal with illegal hate and abuse,” he said, adding that the regulator is “pushing companies hard to make their services safer, and we’ll be holding them to account if they don’t.”

Since February 2026, Ofcom has run a partnership with the UK Football Policing Unit and the game’s governing bodies, including the FA, the Premier League and the anti-discrimination group Kick It Out.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the police lead for football, described “regular collaboration with social media companies through monthly meetings, alongside investigations.” A regulator, a police unit, and a roster of football institutions now meet platforms every month to discuss which speech comes down and which users get pursued.

Ofcom does offer some free speech lip service. It says it has assessed the effect on freedom of expression, that it does not rule on individual posts, and that its codes are not built to stop adults sharing legal content.

The comfort is thinner than it sounds. A regulator does not need to judge individual posts once it has asked companies to hit removal quotas, logged anonymity as a risk, and scheduled monthly meetings with police in the room.

The deletions happen at the platform, under pressure from the state, with the paperwork describing it as safety.

The thing being lost here is ordinary and easy to miss. You used to be able to watch a tournament, argue about a penalty, and post about it without a company building a case for treating your account as a hazard.