US Sanctions Brazilian Justice Alexandre de Moraes for Radical Censorship Demands

The US Treasury has imposed sanctions on Alexandre de Moraes, a radical justice of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, for exploiting his judicial authority to target dissent, stifle political opposition, and censor speech.

The announcement, made by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), spotlights a pattern of behavior that US officials say violates basic rights and reaches beyond Brazil’s borders.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, in a press statement, “Alexandre de Moraes has taken it upon himself to be judge and jury in an unlawful witch hunt against US and Brazilian citizens and companies.”

He added, “De Moraes is responsible for an oppressive campaign of censorship, arbitrary detentions that violate human rights, and politicized prosecutions—including against former President Jair Bolsonaro.”

The designation is part of Executive Order 13818, which expands the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

That law targets foreign individuals involved in serious rights abuses or corruption. De Moraes has now been formally identified as a foreign official engaged in conduct that Washington sees as threatening both democracy and US interests.

Earlier this month, the US State Department revoked visas held by de Moraes and his immediate family members, citing their connection to what officials described as an unlawful censorship effort directed even at US citizens on US soil.

Appointed to the Supreme Federal Court in 2017, de Moraes has become a central figure in Brazil’s ongoing crackdown on dissenting voices.

His influence over expansive investigations has allowed him to order arrests, freeze assets, and direct law enforcement against those who criticize him or the Brazilian government. Among his targets are journalists, political opponents, media organizations, US-based tech platforms, and social media users, including some living in the United States.

In one particularly alarming case, he ordered a journalist held in preventive detention for over a year without formal charges, apparently as retaliation for public commentary.

He has also issued takedown orders to US social media companies, demanding the removal of hundreds of accounts, many belonging to individuals critical of his conduct or that of the Brazilian authorities.

According to OFAC, de Moraes has used the power of the judiciary to carry out acts that resemble politically motivated repression rather than impartial justice.

His actions have included banning individuals from social platforms, freezing their financial assets, canceling passports, and authorizing raids on private residences.

Under the terms of the sanctions, any property or financial assets linked to de Moraes that fall under US jurisdiction are now blocked. US individuals and companies are barred from engaging in transactions with him or with any entity in which he holds a 50 percent or greater ownership stake. The restrictions are comprehensive and apply unless OFAC grants a specific exemption or license.

Violating these sanctions can result in serious legal consequences, including civil and criminal penalties. Financial institutions and businesses are also warned that dealings with designated individuals may expose them to secondary sanctions.

This is a rare move by the US government to sanction a sitting judge in a democratic country. It sends a strong message that using judicial authority to suppress speech and persecute political opponents will not be tolerated when it violates the rights of US citizens or undermines international norms.