Elizabeth Warren, Josh Hawley, Support Bill Calling For Online Digital ID Age Verification

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

If you were one of few pinning your hopes for Senator Elizabeth Warren to have your back as a user of the free internet – the latest legislative efforts she has been heavily backed might just burst your bubble.

The same goes for those who had the same hopes regarding the activities of Senator Josh Hawley. These two – a prominent Democrat, and a Republican of the same stature – have thrown their weight behind what’s known as the Kids Online Safety Act.

Online age verification through digital ID is one of its proposed provisions – a topic, and practice, at this point historically burdened with controversies regarding endangering internet users’ privacy and safety, while cynically asserting to be “solving” just the very problem.

Some reports contend that the KOSA (Kids Online Safety Act) is there with the express purpose to “suppress LGBTQ+ voices.” How damning, for any Democrat putting themselves out there – if right.

Those who interpret KOSA to have this ultimate goal in mind – (and we unfortunately by now know, via many examples, that pretty much every declaratively “think-of-the-children” act around the world these days, does have that as simply a vector to introduce something quite different under the guise of legitimate concerns) – cite the Heritage Foundation.

This is a group – interestingly enough, in context – that describes itself as having a mission of formulating and promoting public policies based on the principles of free enterprise, limited government, individual freedom, traditional American values, and a strong national defense.

Well.

Warren’s – ostensible supporters – are now very disappointed with the senator adding her name to the list of KOSA sponsors. Unlike that of Hawley, who is pretty much portrayed in reports as staying true to himself – Warren is basically accused of betraying – whatever those who believed her to be in the first place.

It’s now the job of voters to figure out – has this person ever had any genuine allegiance – or is it just another politician going whichever way the wind currently blows.