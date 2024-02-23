X Commits To Abiding by Ireland’s Online “Hate Speech” Censorship Law

In a recent private meeting with the Irish Oireachtas Media Committee (the parliamentary media committee), X indicated its willingness to comply with Ireland’s upcoming hate speech legislation.

This announcement comes as a surprise, particularly in light of X’s owner, Elon Musk, previously expressing support for legal action against these proposed online speech laws.

The company’s representatives, who agreed to attend the committee only under the condition of privacy, affirmed their commitment to the proposed Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill 2022.

Currently, the bill is facing delays in the Seanad after passing in the Dáil and has been the subject of scrutiny due to its potential implications for freedom of speech. The bill aims to update and strengthen the legal framework around hate speech, focusing on aspects like gender identity and disability.

During the committee hearing, X also addressed its handling of censorship, particularly regarding the Dublin riots last November.

However, some committee members expressed dissatisfaction with X’s engagement and its approach to content censorship. Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne commented on the meeting, saying he remains unconvinced about X’s dedication to addressing disinformation and severe forms of hate speech.

He pointed out the reduced level of content moderation and the rise in harsh content on the platform.