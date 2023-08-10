X Partners With Company Tied To Group That Blacklisted Conservatives

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

In a turn of events that came under sharp criticism from free-speech advocates and conservative watchdogs, social media firm, X, once dubbed as Twitter under the leadership of Elon Musk, is now found to be entangled in a binding alliance with Integral Ad Science (IAS). The latter, an ad-verification conglomerate notorious for its alleged “misinformation” tracking, has discernible ties with the Global Disinformation Index (GDI), a UK-based entity known to clandestinely provide advertisers with blacklists of right-leaning websites with the intent of undercutting them financially.

In this move, discovered by The Washington Examiner, X appears in stark contrast to Musk’s pronounced advocacy for free-speech rights. It’s worth recalling that Musk has previously disclosed documents – pegged as “Twitter Files” – from erstwhile Twitter head Jack Dorsey’s regime that seemed to expose the social media giant’s ploys in alignment with government bodies aimed at hushing conservative online platforms.

The decision to strengthen bonds with IAS stems from X’s pressing need to reassure brand safety in the wake of plummeting advertising revenue recorded in July, as revealed by Musk.

Notwithstanding, the partnership has raised eyebrows concerning the viability of Musk’s commitment to the freedom of expression.

Outspoken critic of GDI, Colorado Republican Rep. Ken Buck, censured the novel affiliation claiming it would only hit up the undermining effect on free speech. Buck, a proven campaigner against GDI’s alleged censorship stratagems, warned that the partnership would only heighten the threat to freedom of speech.

Despite being in use by Twitter for years, X is now set to gain privileged access to a new, AI-driven ad-placement technology, courtesy of their pact with IAS, the Examiner noted.

However, the GDI’s shady past and potential inclination towards censorship has triggered considerable alarm among conservative circles and First Amendment lawyers. The organization landed under Congressional scrutiny due to its strategy of allegedly curbing “false information.”

The implication of X’s new partnership with IAS is yet to be determined. It also leaves us speculating what else lies hidden within the intricate networks of digital advertising and content moderation.