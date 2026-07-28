Players who owned games on disc got the same license error as digital users, because the Xbox verifies each disc online before it spins.

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Around 11 PM, Eastern time, on Sunday, a server in a data center somewhere fell over. It’s becoming routine, really. Xbox’s status page logged it the way you’d log rain.

By Monday morning it had grown teeth. People lost their logins. Apps stayed shut, the store stayed dark, plenty of downloaded games stayed frozen. Fine. That’s the bargain you strike for digital, and everyone struck it with eyes open.

Then came the part nobody struck. The disc games balked too.

The disc. The physical object. The one in the tray, spinning, bought with actual money at an actual shop.

Xbox’s own status page conceded that players “may have problems” with disc games, and the internet duly confirmed it. The license, it said, couldn’t be verified.

The console, you see, phones home before it will let a disc spin. The disc is a pass that works only when a building three states away agrees to open the door for you.

Xbox was making progress on recovery. It said so itself at 5:26 PM, on X, assuring everyone that most players “should be able to launch titles and complete purchases again.”

GamesRadar clocked the support account at 7:54 AM, “just checking in” on the sign-in and game-launch business. By 9:43 AM it had “identified the issue,” resolution “pending.” Pending pulled a long stretch that day.

The company stayed silent on requests for comment. It had a lot goin on.

Days earlier, PlayStation had suffered an outage of its own. And back on the first of July, Sony had already posted the destination: physical disc production for new PlayStation games stops in January 2028. Senior director Sid Shuman put it down to “shifting trends in consumer preference.” After that date, new games arrive as downloads.

Sony describes killing the disc as a chance to “align more closely with how most of our community prefers to access and play games today,” which is press-release for: we checked the register, and you’d mostly stopped buying them. Digital already brings in 20% of the company’s gaming revenue. The discs were the rounding error.

The numbers dig the grave regardless. Physical is 3% of Sony’s gaming revenue now, half what it was in 2020, the year the PS5 turned up with a drive still in it. TechRadar counted seven PlayStation games that sold more than 100,000 physical copies in the US this year. Seven.

There is a holdout. Shawn Layden, who used to run the place, reckons the PS6 won’t completely drop discs, on the theory that going all-digital might irritate the customers across 170-odd countries who still enjoy owning a thing.

By Monday evening the disc games came back, though Xbox warned that digital and backward-compatible titles might still stall. The tray whirred, the license got verified, the door swung open. And the disc you paid for went back to being what it had been around 11 PM: a shiny promise that a company somewhere will go on letting you use the thing you bought.

Own nothing, the slogan goes, and be happy. It’s half right.