Sony Kills the PlayStation Disc

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Sony will stop making physical discs for new PlayStation games in January 2028, routing every fresh release through its digital store and nothing else. Titles already sold on disc keep working. Everything after that date exists only as a download, tied to an account Sony controls and parked on servers Sony owns. The disc, the one copy a player could hold, lend, resell, or shelve for a decade, goes away.

The company calls this a response to what buyers already want. “This is a natural direction for Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt to consumer trends as the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs,” Sony wrote on the PlayStation Blog.

The numbers give it cover, since nearly four in five full-game purchases on PS4 and PS5 last year arrived as downloads. What Sony leaves out is what the buyer hands over on the way to convenience.

A download is a license rather than a possession. You pay for permission to reach a game, and that permission runs through Sony’s store, Sony’s account system, and Sony’s servers. Cut off any one of them and the game is gone, with no disc in a drawer to fall back on. A ban on your account can wall off an entire library at once.

Sony has already shown what that power looks like when it points at movies. This month, Sony told PlayStation users across the UK and Europe that 551 films they had purchased would be “removed from your video library” on September 1.

The cause was a lapsed licensing deal with Studio Canal, and no refund came with the notice. The list includes Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Total Recall, and Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut. People who clicked “buy” years ago lose those films on a date Sony chose, and the same logic governs any game sold without a disc.

The deletion follows a pattern. Sony moved to wipe purchased Discovery shows from accounts in 2023 before backing down under pressure, and buyers in Germany and Austria lost their Studio Canal films back in 2022. Sony’s own network terms lay out the arrangement, admitting that clicking “buy” transfers no ownership and that the content sits with you on a revocable basis. The button says purchase but the contract says rental.

A disc breaks that loop, which is why its retirement carries weight beyond nostalgia. A disc plays when a license expires, when a store shuts, and when an account gets banned. Sony is closing the PlayStation Store for PS3 and PS Vita in 2027, stranding the digital libraries built there, and the 2028 disc cutoff points straight at the next console.

None of this stands alone. Sony stopped producing blank Blu-ray, MiniDisc, and MiniDV media in early 2025, then pulled its Blu-ray recorders from shelves worldwide in February 2026. One format at a time, the company is removing the tools that let people keep their own copies of things. California wrote a law against the confusion in 2024, barring sellers from stamping words like “buy” on digital goods that can disappear, a sign lawmakers already see the gap between the button and the reality behind it.

So the disc goes, and a PlayStation game becomes something you are allowed to use until you are not. Come 2028, buying a new PlayStation game will mean renting it from a company that has already proven, 551 films at a time, that it collects when the lease runs out.