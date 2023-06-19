YouTube Deletes ANOTHER Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Interview, This Time With Dr. Jordan Peterson

YouTube’s war against Robert F. Kennedy Jr continues as the Big Tech platform has now deleted a 90-minute podcast starring Kennedy, in which he proposed a link between the escalation in transgender adolescents and exposure to chemicals. The June 5 conversation with Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson also encompassed topics from climate change to COVID-19 measures.

In a controversial inflection point, Kennedy Jr. postulated that “sexual dysphoria,” rampant among juveniles, might be rooted in them “swimming through a soup of toxic chemicals.”

Clasping its cards to its chest, YouTube has remained silent on which exact segments of their terms of service were deemed transgressed.

A torrent of opinions gushed in the podcast, as Peterson lambasted vaccine mandates, accusing them of sowing seeds of fear and demoralizing the young “to a degree that’s almost incomprehensible.”

Kennedy furnished a 2010 University of California, Berkeley study that cited the influence of atrazine, an endocrine disruptor, on fertility. To paint a vivid picture, he mentioned its impact on frogs, as it “will chemically castrate and forcibly feminize every frog in there and 10 percent of the frogs—the male frogs—will turn into fully viable females able to produce viable eggs.” The extrapolation to the human realm was no leap of faith for Kennedy Jr., who spoke of atrazine’s ubiquity in the water supply.

Kennedy Jr., no stranger to controversy and known for his vaccine skepticism, has previously delved into vaccine-related grievances in another podcast with Joe Rogan.

On the back of the video’s banishment, Kennedy Jr. decried YouTube for “blatant interference in the electoral process” and exhorted followers to voice their disapproval via videos.