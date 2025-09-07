Alberta High School Football Coach Removal After TikTok Video Draws Community Backlash

A volunteer football coach in Alberta has been ousted from his position, reportedly following comments he made online criticizing gender ideology and its impact on children, a decision that has ignited outrage among parents, players, and fellow coaches.

Taylor “Teej” Johannesson, 37, had been a fixture on the sidelines at H.J. Cody High School in Sylvan Lake, where he served for years as the defensive coordinator.

His removal came after principal Alex Lambert objected to a TikTok video Johannesson posted under the name AntiWoke55555, in which he raised alarm over what he described as the forced promotion of transgender ideology in schools.

In the roughly five-minute video, Johannesson argued that gender ideology is being imposed on children, many of whom are not seeking it, and warned that this can lead to confusion, deteriorating mental health, and, in some cases, violent outcomes.

He referenced a recent shooting in Minneapolis as an example of how this ideological pressure can fuel dangerous behavior.

The decision to remove Johannesson was captured in a phone call heard by editors at the Western Standard. During the call, Lambert stated the video had breached the Education Act, which she cited as grounds for dismissal.

In the background, Johannesson’s wife, a teacher at the same school, can be heard calling the situation “insane” and expressing concern that it would damage her standing with colleagues.

Lambert has declined to return calls to the Western Standard for comment.

Johannesson claims this is part of a broader effort by the principal to silence dissent. He said Lambert has taken issue with his views for years, particularly his stance against COVID mandates and school closures.

This isn’t Johannesson’s first run-in with administrators. A few years ago, he was summoned by school officials after posting on X, “Boys have a penis. Girls have a vagina.” That incident, he says, marked the beginning of an ongoing effort to sideline him.

The response from the local community has been forceful. Parents and students have reportedly spoken out in his defense, only to be told by Lambert to “leave it to the adults.”

Assistant coach Jeremy Martins went further, promising to step down unless Johannesson is reinstated. He slammed the decision as “deplorable, insane, and a massive infringement on free speech.”

Western Standard, which broke the story, said Johannesson’s criticisms were aimed at ideology, not individuals. “Whatever one makes of Teej’s views expressed on TikTok, they certainly weren’t hateful,” the outlet wrote.