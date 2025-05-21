Apple Reinstates Fortnite Amid Antitrust Pressure, Settles Dispute with Epic Games

Apple has avoided a looming court showdown thanks to a last-minute resolution with Epic Games over Fortnite’s App Store status. What began as a standoff over delayed approvals ended quietly, with both companies informing the court that no further action was needed at the moment.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers had issued a stern directive on May 19, demanding that Apple explain its failure to process two Fortnite submissions after the game’s return to the iOS ecosystem was expected.

The judge set a deadline of May 21 for Apple to respond, and a court date was marked for May 27.

But the legal pressure prompted swift action: Apple greenlit the app, and Fortnite returned to the US App Store without further delay.

A joint legal filing, shared with AppleInsider, confirmed the matter had been settled. The companies stated they had resolved the dispute tied to Epic’s May 16 motion and saw no need for additional filings or a court hearing. The statement read:

“Pursuant to the Court’s Order to Show Cause entered on May 19, 2025 (Dkt. 1576), the parties (Epic Games, Inc. and Apple Inc.) jointly submit that they have resolved all issues presented by the Motion to Enforce filed on May 16, 2025 (Dkt. 1568) and that no further submissions by the parties or action by the Court are required with respect to that Motion.”

The long-running battle between the two tech giants has produced few clear victories. Although Fortnite has returned and Epic can now use external payment links, Apple is preparing to continue its legal defense of its walled garden App Store commission structure. The company is expected to pursue appeals and maintain its stance that all digital transactions within apps should be subject to its fees.

Though Epic didn’t secure every concession it hoped for, it has succeeded in getting Fortnite back into Apple’s ecosystem, where the game is already performing smoothly, Reclaim The Net confirmed.

Apple, meanwhile, regains a marquee title on its devices but at the cost of loosening some control over payment methods it has forced on developers for years.

While the legal dust is settling, for now, the real shift may be felt by users. More choice and the return of a major title like Fortnite to Apple devices suggest that, at least temporarily, the power dynamic is beginning to shift.