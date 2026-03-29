Apple UK Age Verification Chaos: Users Face Failed Scans, Rejected Passports, and Forced Content Filters

Apple’s iOS 26.4 age verification system is failing UK users who don’t have a credit card or photocard driving license, leaving them with no way to prove they’re adults on devices they’ve owned for years.

The system arrived without warning, without explanation, and without any apparent consideration for the people who don’t fit Apple’s narrow assumptions about what a British adult looks like.

No Warning, No Communication

Apple sent no email. Included no mention of age verification in the iOS 26.4 release notes it shared publicly.

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Unless you’d been following the developer beta track, where the feature appeared in February or reading Reclaim The Net’s earlier coverage, the first you knew about it was a prompt on your screen after restarting your phone.

That’s how 35 million UK iPhone users found out their devices now require identity documents to function normally. A “Confirm You Are 18+” label appeared at the top of Settings, and anyone who couldn’t or wouldn’t comply got silently downgraded. Apple’s Web Content Filter switched on, blocking websites across Safari and every third-party browser. Communication Safety is activated, scanning images and videos in Messages and FaceTime for nudity. Features that worked fine the day before now require government-approved proof of adulthood.

A company that controls what software runs on every iPhone it sells decided overnight that UK users needed to hand over identity documents to keep using the devices they already paid for. And it didn’t bother to tell them it was coming.

Locked Out With No Path Forward

Reclaim The Net has heard from numerous UK readers who’ve been locked out since the update landed on March 24.

One reader, a 67-year-old retired teacher, has used Apple products since 2009. She doesn’t drive and has never owned a credit card, paying for everything with a debit card from the same bank for over 30 years. Apple rejects debit cards entirely. Her iPhone now blocks certain apps, filters her web browsing, and scans her messages for nudity.

Another reader let his driving license lapse years ago and doesn’t carry a credit card. His Apple Account is 13 years old, likely five years short of the 18-year threshold Apple uses for automatic verification.

He tried scanning his passport, only to discover Apple won’t accept UK passports at all.

A third reader, a 74-year-old in Edinburgh, doesn’t own a passport, a driving license, or a credit card. She has no path through Apple’s system whatsoever. Her phone now decides which websites she’s allowed to visit.

These aren’t edge cases. Millions of UK adults don’t carry credit cards. The UK has no national ID card. Plenty of people, particularly the elderly, those with health conditions, and those who simply never learned to drive, don’t hold a photocard driving license. Apple built a verification system around documents that a significant portion of the adult population doesn’t have, then gave those people no alternative and no warning.

Older UK driving licenses, the paper ones issued before the photocard format launched in 1998, don’t appear to be scannable. Apple’s system requires a photocard, which means anyone still carrying a valid paper license, perfectly legal and accepted elsewhere in the UK, can’t use it.

People with disabilities or health conditions that prevent them from driving or traveling may hold none of the accepted documents. Apple’s support documentation acknowledges no alternative for these users. It simply tells them to contact Apple Support, which, based on reports from the Apple Community forums, often results in a support agent insisting passports are accepted when they aren’t.

Users who had automatic updates enabled, which Apple actively encourages, woke up to the verification prompt with no chance to opt out. The only way to avoid iOS 26.4 is to manually disable automatic updates and stay on an older version, giving up future security patches in the process.

Even for users with valid documents, the system is buggy. Reports across Apple’s support forums and Reddit describe driving license scans failing repeatedly with no error message, just silence.

Apple Chose This

Apple frames the verification as compliance with the UK’s Online Safety Act, and the prompt tells users that “UK law requires you to confirm you are an adult.” That’s untrue. The Online Safety Act targets platforms and adult content sites, not operating systems or app stores. Device-level age verification isn’t a legal requirement. Apple chose to go beyond what the law demands and then told users the law made them do it.

Ofcom, the UK communications regulator, of course, praised the move.

The people paying the price are the adults Apple didn’t think about when it designed this system, forced to either take out financial products they don’t want, hunt down documents they don’t have, or accept that the phone in their pocket now treats them like a child.