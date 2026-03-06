Sign In
SUBSCRIBE

Australia’s “eSafety” Commissioner Threatens App Stores Over AI Age Verification Deadline

The same government that already bars under-16s from social media is now coming for AI chatbots, app stores, and search engines.

Inman Grant with wavy blonde hair in a bright pink dress and long necklace, seated before a waterfront skyline.
Share

Stand against censorship and surveillance: join Reclaim The Net.

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant is threatening to go after app stores and search engines unless they block AI services that haven’t verified their users’ ages by March 9, 2026.

The ultimatum landed after a Reuters took it upon itself to survey 50 leading text-based AI platforms, and found that 30 of them had taken no visible steps toward compliance with the country’s controversial censorship and surveillance ideas.

“eSafety will use the full range of our powers where there is non-compliance,” a spokesperson said, spelling out that this extends to “action in respect of gatekeeper services such as search engines and app stores that provide key points of access to particular services.”

What’s actually being built here is bigger than age verification. Five industry codes taking effect March 9 under Australia’s Online Safety Act 2021 impose age-gating requirements across a wide range of services: AI platforms, app distribution services, social media, gaming, dating apps, and any website deemed high-risk for pornography, extreme violence, or self-harm content.

Reclaim Your Digital Freedom.

Get unfiltered coverage of surveillance, censorship, and the technology threatening your civil liberties.

Every category gets its own code. Each non-compliance carries fines of up to A$49.5 million (around US$35 million). The system isn’t aimed at one corner of the internet. It covers most of it.

The age verification requirement doesn’t stand alone. Under a separate amendment to the Online Safety Act passed last year, social media platforms must already ban users under 16 entirely.

The March 9 codes extend that logic further, requiring services to verify the identity of users and filter what they can see based on age. The infrastructure being assembled connects age to identity to content access across the internet as Australians currently use it.

Stand against censorship and surveillance: join Reclaim The Net.

Fight censorship and surveillance. Reclaim your digital freedom.

Get news updates, features, and alternative tech explorations to defend your digital rights.

Read More

Share this post

Reclaim The Net Logo

Reclaim The Net

Defend free speech and privacy online. Get the latest on Big Tech censorship, government surveillance, and the tools to fight back.

No thanks
Already a member? Login here.