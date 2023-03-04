Biden State Department’s Global Engagement Center accused of being a propaganda arm, censorship records are requested

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

America First Legal (AFL) has expanded its investigation into the Biden administration by filing another Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the State Department for all records showing the department’s involvement in the administration’s obsession with misinformation and disinformation.

According to the AFL, the Biden administration has increasingly weaponized the federal government against American’s First Amendment rights. The aim of the new request is to obtain information showing that the White House’s censorship efforts started with the State Department.

AFL had previously obtained documents that suggested that the groundwork to begin monitoring speech was adopted from the State Department’s work in foreign countries via the Global Engagement Center.

“Our ongoing investigation into the Biden Administration’s obsession with censorship and attack on free speech has revealed potential strategic origins with practices used by the Department of State abroad,” said AFL’s vice president, Gene Hamilton. “It’s highly unlikely that the CDC and other departments and agencies with a domestic focus organically developed the skills and techniques that enabled them to get private entities to do their bidding for them. We are confident this latest request will enable us to obtain information that documents how the Biden Administration replicated its tactics and techniques from abroad and used them to censor free speech domestically.”

