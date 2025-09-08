Red shield emblem with stylized swirling arrows on the left and bold text RECLAIM in white above THE NET in red to the right.
  • 6:10 AM ET

Federal Tribunal in Yucatán Suspends Biometric Data Collection for Mexico’s National ID System

A digital ID meant to streamline the state is running headfirst into the country’s constitutional past.

Stylized Mexican flag with green, white, and red vertical paint-splattered stripes on a black background and the central coat of arms showing an eagle holding a snake atop a cactus.

A federal court in Yucatán has ordered a halt to the collection of biometric data tied to Mexico’s planned national identity system, effectively pausing the initiative’s enforcement in the state.

The temporary suspension stops authorities from gathering fingerprints, facial images, and iris scans for the updated version of the CURP, the personal population registration code used nationwide.

Similar legal decisions have already emerged in other parts of the country, including Mexico City and Querétaro.

Together, these rulings are disrupting the government’s timeline for implementing the biometric CURP across all states.

Under the plan announced in July, authorities intended to begin pilot testing later this year, leading to full adoption by February 2026.

It remains unclear whether federal officials will challenge the latest suspension or adjust their rollout strategy.

The administration has promoted the program as a technological upgrade meant to enhance identity verification for a range of public functions, including elections, access to services, and tracking missing persons.

Officials claim the biometric CURP could help combat identity fraud and reinforce national security efforts.

But these assurances haven’t quelled growing unease over the creation of a centralized biometric database. Groups focused on privacy rights have flagged the risks involved, especially with agencies such as the National Guard and National Intelligence Centre slated to have access.

Despite mounting legal pressure, the government appears intent on pushing ahead. In August 2025, it opened a public contract worth up to 520 million pesos (around $30 million) to build the cloud-based infrastructure needed to support the system. That platform was expected to go live by October to stay on track with the February deadline. Requests for proposals have already gone out, a signal that technical preparations are continuing regardless of the judicial pushback.

